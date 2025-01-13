Footage of Fatboy SSE's Arrest Surfaced On Social Media: "I'm Gucci"

Fatboy will be back soon.

What the heck happened to entertainer Fatboy SSE? The comedian shared a clip on his Instagram account over the weekend of him being arrested. He wrote in the caption, "DONT WORRY IM STR8 THE DEVIL CANT WIN [100 percent emoji]. ALWAYS TEN TOES DOWN [exclaimation mark emoji] BE BACK SOON." The reason and date of his arrest remains unknown. In the clip, Fatboy tells the camera, "I'm gucci. I'm good…. I'm hungry."

The clip would result in fans sharing mixed comments on the incident. "Finally, he needs a break. He's been crashing out since his bm left with his kids," commented a fan. Another shared, "Ion know whether to laugh or be serious…. Look like Issa skit but sum telling me he really got booked."

Before the arrest, Fatboy made headlines after revealing that his former partner, Tiana Kimbrough, had moved into a homeless shelter with their children. The rapper was seen on the phone in an emotional video circulating online, urgently trying to locate his children. "Where are the kids? What’s the address of the shelter?" he demanded. "I have money, I have everything. Where are they? My baby mama is living with my kids in a shelter somewhere. Get them out." The video quickly sparked a wave of speculation and debate across social media platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their thoughts on the situation, with many questioning the reasons behind Kimbrough’s decision to leave.