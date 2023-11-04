Fatboy SSE Tells DJ Akademiks He’s A “Vicious Dog” Amid Abuse Allegations

During a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Fatboy SSE spoke on his domestic violence allegations. Earlier this week, surveillance footage from what appears to be a nail salon began to circulate, showing the rapper and his wife Tiana Kimbrough getting into a dispute. The two argued when Kimbrough refused to give him a set of keys, and things escalated from there. In the video, viewers see the two struggling over the keys and then Kimbrough's phone, which Fatboy eventually smashed onto the ground.

Allegedly, Fatboy was upset because Kimbrough had appeared in another man's music video. While countless social media users and peers weigh in, Fatboy appears to be unbothered and unapologetic, recently using Blueface's past altercations with partners as a defense. "Blueface, my ni**a at the end of the day. That's my brother, that's my ni**a. He be having altercations with his girl all the time," he explained during a live stream. Now, the rapper has sat down with DJ Akademiks to speak on the situation, claiming that above all, he isn't emotional.

Read More: Fatboy SSE Drags Blueface’s Name Into Domestic Dispute With Wife: Watch

Fatboy SSE Denies Being A "Woman Abuser"

As the duo discussed the altercation, DJ Akademiks noted how he reached out to Fatboy when he first saw the news. Fatboy went on to share his side of the story, denying rumors that he's a "woman abuser." He claimed that all he wanted was his key, denying having ever "hit" or "put [his] hands on" Kimbrough. Fatboy continued, insisting that it wasn't his emotions that caused their disagreement. "I'm not emotional," he said. "I been through a lot of sh*t, I'm not. And I know what type of person I am, I am a f*cking vicious dog."

What do you think of Fatboy SSE denying his domestic violence allegations? What do you think of DJ Akademiks' take on the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kevin Porter Jr. Reportedly Fractured A Vertebra In Kyrse Gondrezick’s Neck

[Via]