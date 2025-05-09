50 Cent Expertly Trolls Diddy Ahead Of Impending Jury Selection

It's been an up and down start for Judge Arun Subramanian as getting everything in order before the next phase of Diddy's trial has been a little challenging. The largest obstacle so far has been finding an unbiased jury. The number has been whittled down to 45, and of that number he needs 18 New Yorkers. Of the 18, there will be 12 jurors and six alternates per The Independent.

According to reports from TMZ, most of the more recent additions to the pool have been men of varying ethnicity. To be exact it's, "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear." But as for why it's been difficult, a lot of potential jurors have had to drop out.

Some have been intently following the news around Diddy, others have cited past trauma, and another was reported to have bladder issues. To help narrow things down, potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire. The questions revolved around hip-hop, celebrity, sex, drug use, among others.

"There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" one of them asks. Or "There may be evidence of graphic videos and photographs, including videos of physical violence, in connection with this case. Is there anything about the nature of this evidence that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

It seems like that's been helping make it as balanced as possible. Someone who wouldn't be allowed to even fill out said questionnaire would be 50 Cent. He's maybe the most avid internet user in hip-hop, so he knows what's going with Diddy. Of course, there's also the simple fact that he just doesn't like the mogul one bit.