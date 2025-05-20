News
joey bada$$ crash dummy
Music
Joey Bada$$ Returns With Potential Dagger Response To Ray Vaughn With "CRASH DUMMY"
Joey Bada$$ is looking to assert his dominance over the West Coast and TDE, and this expertly crafted response to Ray Vaughn may just do it.
By
Zachary Horvath
13 mins ago
