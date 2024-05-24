Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Producer, Cardo, Reflects On Working With Him & Drake 

It goes without saying that the release of Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Euphoria" was one of the notable moments of their beef. On it, K-Dot made it clear that he wasn't messing around, declaring that he hates everything about Drake, from the way he walks to the way he talks, dresses, and more. The chilling track continues to stand out as one of the most effective of their feud, serving as a response to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Now, one of the producers behind "Euphoria," Cardo, has opened up about his experience working alongside both Kendrick and Drake. During a recent interview with Kids Take Over, he also shared his take on the viral beef. According to him, he's not surprised that Kendrick challenged Drake and went after him as hard as he did, as he previously knew him as a competitive guy. Moreover, he thinks the lyrical battle was a positive thing for the genre, and has respect for both artists.

Cardo Says He Has Respect For Both Kendrick And Drake

“I respect them both. They’re both somebody I both f*ck with. I’ve made history with both of them. And it’s good for Hip-Hop,” Cardo explained. “Dot is the type of guy that will challenge anybody. He’ll challenge people in a game of hopscotch. He’s a competitive dude.” Clearly, Cardo knows a thing or two, as the track he contributed to ended up making a serious splash. "Euphoria" managed to secure No. 1 spots on both Apple Music and Spotify's daily U.S. streaming charts.

Of course, the song was arguably outshined by the subsequent release of Kendrick's DJ Mustard-produced track "Not Like Us," which is now a fan favorite from the feud. What do you think of Cardo's recent remarks about working alongside both Kendrick Lamar and Drake? Are you surprised that he said he has respect for both of them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

