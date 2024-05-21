Kendrick Lamar Is Overrated & Drake Has More Hits, Former Roc-A-Fella Rapper Believes

It seems like the hip-hop world will be debating the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle for the rest of 2024, and no take is safe from criticism. Moreover, former Roc-A-Fella rapper Oschino recently offered his two cents on the matter while appearing on the African Cultural Art Forum. Specifically, the State Property MC took issue with the Compton lyricist's songs, arguing that his Toronto opponent has better hits and has more widespread support behind him. Whether or not you agree with this take specifically is another story, but you can't deny that things aren't as black and white as either artist's strongest Stans would have you believe.

"First of all, Drake got a whole country behind him," Oschino said of their feud. "Drake got the most hits. Girls like Drake. Kendrick can rap too, but I think he overrated, though. All of his songs are not hot to me. When Drake sings, I hate it. When Drake sings, I cut it off. I say, ‘Drake, don’t do this.’ When Kendrick Lamar sings on some of his songs, he tries to go too deep, I’m like… [unimpressed expression].

Oschino Gives His Take On Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake

"People like something they don’t understand a little bit," Oschino continued. "You need to be saying some crazy double entendres sometimes but Kendrick Lamar got a lot of songs I don’t like. Lyrics? He hot. But some of the songs, they ain’t for me." Of course, he's not alone in thinking that the former TDE creative is overrated, as many other spitters have come forward to criticize him. Perhaps the loudest and most scathing of these is Azealia Banks, who continues to rally against him on social media. But we'll see how this debate ages; after all, folks are still reeling from the relentless turn this battle took very recently.

Meanwhile, some other criticisms against Kendrick Lamar center more around the biracial angle that he took against Drake, which some understood as a deeper exploration of cultural appropriation and speaking to your community's issues. Others, though, see it as an outright mistake either way. But both warring factions have a lot of valid points and impressive moments to stand by. We'll see which side convinces the other first...

