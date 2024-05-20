Lil Yachty Seemingly Deletes Podcast Episode Where He Praised Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss

Lil Yachty is easily one of Drake's best friends in the industry right now. However, Yachty has been coming under fire for some recent comments he made pertaining to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Overall, Yachty was mentioned on the song "Euphoria," and many were curious how he felt about that. On his A Safe Place Podcast, Yachty revealed that he knew ahead of time that he was going to catch a stray. Moreover, he even praised Kendrick for "Not Like Us," claiming that the track is an absolute banger.

This subsequently led to a bit of a Twitter war with one of Drake's Stan accounts. Quite frankly, the Stan accounts for Drake have been unhinged throughout this entire debacle. Yachty found that out the hard way, as he exchanged some words with one of them. In the end, however, it appears as though the Stan account may have won. According to Akademiks, Yachty deleted the most recent episode of his podcast. An exact reason was not given, although the Stan account at the center of all of this has taken responsibility.

Lil Yachty Takes Action

"Smh yall give these fan pages power when yall do shit like this. If he stand behind it he should’ve just left it up. Your opinion is your opinion them folks a be iight," one person wrote in Akademiks' comments section. "Drake betta send dat ovo chain to shorty," said another. At this point, it seems as though the Stan pages have too much power. Whether or not that ever changes, remains to be seen. With the internet, the average person has access to celebrities, and you get results like this.

