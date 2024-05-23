DaBaby Channels Kendrick Lamar On New “Not Like Us” Freestyle

BYCaroline Fisher271 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DaBaby At Drai's Nightclub For Pro Bowl Weekend In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: DaBaby arrives at Drai's Nightclub for Pro Bowl weekend at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel &amp; Casino In Las Vegas on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Drai's Nightclub)

DaBaby's freestyles continue to impress.

In recent months, fans have seen DaBaby rap over just about anything, from Sexyy Red to Future. They've taken a liking to the hitmaker's fiery freestyles, praising him for his delivery, writing skills, and more. Now, the North Carolina MC has unleashed yet another one, this time spitting along to Kendrick Lamar's infamous Drake diss, "Not Like Us."

DaBaby unveiled the track today alongside a fun accompanying music video, which sees him cruising around with the windows down, dancing in his bathroom, and more. Once again, listeners are impressed, and sounding off in his Instagram comments section about his quick bars. Some even think he might have Kendrick beat, though that's still up for debate.

Read More: Joyner Lucas Denies Asking DaBaby To Start Fake Rap Beef

DaBaby Pops Out With Yet Another Freestyle

DaBaby also urged fans to leave some suggestions for his next freestyle in his comments section, prompting demands for him to rap over more tracks from Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. "Family Matters" is a top pick, while others think he should give Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat a go. He already offered fans his take on the song that caused the beef to take off, "Like That," in April.

Of course, many supporters are also encouraging him to drop something entirely new. Luckily for them, they shouldn't have to wait too much longer for that. Recently, DaBaby announced that he has a new album on the way, though he's yet to confirm an official release date. To give fans a taste of what's to come, he released three tracks earlier this month, dubbing the project GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO). He delivered "DONE TRYING" and "GHETTO SUPERSTAR FREESTYLE," as well as a collab with Skilla Baby, "JUDY." Are you a fan of DaBaby's new "Not Like Us" freestyle? What about its accompanying music video? What do you want to hear him rap over next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DaBaby Cites Lawyer’s “Life-Threatening” Disease In Request To Postpone Alleged Assault Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsMusicDaBaby Channels Sexyy Red In New "Get It Sexyy" Freestyle2.6K
dababy ghetto superstar introMusicDaBaby Teases Fans With 3 Pack, "GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO)," Ahead Of New Album4.2K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicDaBaby Claims A Well Known Rapper Tried To Start Fake Beef With Him3.0K
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1MusicDaBaby Gives A Surprise Performance For Charlotte High School932