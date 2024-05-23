DaBaby Channels Kendrick Lamar On New “Not Like Us” Freestyle

In recent months, fans have seen DaBaby rap over just about anything, from Sexyy Red to Future. They've taken a liking to the hitmaker's fiery freestyles, praising him for his delivery, writing skills, and more. Now, the North Carolina MC has unleashed yet another one, this time spitting along to Kendrick Lamar's infamous Drake diss, "Not Like Us."

DaBaby unveiled the track today alongside a fun accompanying music video, which sees him cruising around with the windows down, dancing in his bathroom, and more. Once again, listeners are impressed, and sounding off in his Instagram comments section about his quick bars. Some even think he might have Kendrick beat, though that's still up for debate.

Read More: Joyner Lucas Denies Asking DaBaby To Start Fake Rap Beef

DaBaby Pops Out With Yet Another Freestyle

DaBaby also urged fans to leave some suggestions for his next freestyle in his comments section, prompting demands for him to rap over more tracks from Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. "Family Matters" is a top pick, while others think he should give Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat a go. He already offered fans his take on the song that caused the beef to take off, "Like That," in April.

Of course, many supporters are also encouraging him to drop something entirely new. Luckily for them, they shouldn't have to wait too much longer for that. Recently, DaBaby announced that he has a new album on the way, though he's yet to confirm an official release date. To give fans a taste of what's to come, he released three tracks earlier this month, dubbing the project GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO). He delivered "DONE TRYING" and "GHETTO SUPERSTAR FREESTYLE," as well as a collab with Skilla Baby, "JUDY." Are you a fan of DaBaby's new "Not Like Us" freestyle? What about its accompanying music video? What do you want to hear him rap over next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DaBaby Cites Lawyer’s “Life-Threatening” Disease In Request To Postpone Alleged Assault Trial

[Via]