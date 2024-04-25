Joyner Lucas Denies Asking DaBaby To Start Fake Rap Beef

DaBaby recently sparked a lot of debate, theories, and amused speculation among the rap community online thanks to some recent and curious claims. Moreover, he was Shaquille O'Neal's most recent guest on his show, The Big Podcast, whose newest episode aired on Wednesday (April 24). During their conversation, the North Carolina rapper claimed that a famous rapper, a particularly lyrically-minded one, recently reached out to him to fabricate a rap beef. While he denied his request, a lot of folks theorized as to who this mystery instigator could be. For some reason, the Internet arrived at the conclusion that Joyner Lucas was a likely candidate, assumptions to which he responded bluntly.

"Man why tf everyone in comments saying it’s me? Lol smh Jesus Christ," Joyner Lucas commented under DJ Akademiks' post covering DaBaby's confession. While he's beefed with Logic in the past (something they patched up), it's not like he's been involved in a lot of feuds before, and neither has the "BOP" MC. As such, maybe this is what led fans to this conclusion, or they just wanted an excuse to shade the Not Now, I'm Busy creative or clown him as a clout-chaser. It's a pretty sad conclusion to reach and a poor excuse to dog on either artist, but at the very least, it's funny to think about the potential match-ups.

Joyner Lucas Denies Wanting Fake Smoke With DaBaby

For those unaware, DaBaby's comments on a fake rap beef that many think Joyner Lucas was the one to offer him resulted from a conversation on all the feuding going on right now concerning the current big players in mainstream rap right now. "Two days after [the J. Cole apology] took place, I got a call," he told Shaq. "I won’t say from who. I got a call from a certain rapper. It’s like a lyricist, I’m sure y’all know him if I said his name. 1,000 percent y’all know him. He shot me a text, he was like, ‘Hit me, you gon’ like this.’ I called him and was like, ‘What up?’... He like, ‘You wanna go up? How you feeling?’ I’m like, ‘What’s up? Talk to me.’

"He said, ‘All the back and forth between J. Cole and Kendrick got me fired up!'" he continued. "'Bruh, I feel like we should diss each other. We cool behind closed doors, [but] we should diss each other. I feel like it would just go crazy.' I know for a fact what that would do. But at the same time, it’s a little more personal with me. I’m not about to say certain things about you if I don’t really feel a certain way about you. I told him, ‘And that’s out of respect for you.’ ‘Cause it can go either which way with me." For more news on DaBaby and Joyner Lucas, who crossed over with the latter's "Suge" remix, stay up to date on HNHH.

