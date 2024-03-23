Joyner Lucas Delivers Stacked "Not Now, I'm Busy" After Numerous Delays

Joyner Lucas has been trying to perfect his sophomore album, Not Now, I'm Busy, for quite some time now. The Massachusetts rapper detailed his creative process in a lengthy Instagram post. The tape has gone through tons of reworks, especially the tracklist. In his message to the fans, he made sure to acknowledge that he has been mindful of their feedback. Today, the LP will see what its fate will be in the coming weeks.

Even though "Seventeen," which is a tribute to Mac Miller's classic track "Donald Trump," did not receive the most glowing reviews, it still made it. But, Joyner Lucas did scrap a ton of previous promotional singles such as "Blackout" and "Devil's Work 2." He did impress us with "Sticks & Stones" and "Best For Me." Each one boasted impressive guest performances from Conway the Machine and Jelly Roll, respectively.

Listen To Not Now, I'm Busy By Joyner Lucas

However, the high-profile names are scattered throughout the tracklist. Joyner was able to nab posthumous material from DMX, NBA YoungBoy shows up for "Cut U Off," and Logic and Twista create a lyrical threesome. So far, Lucas' IG followers are digging the album so far and hopefully that praise continues. Go run up Lucas's new album now.

Not Now, I'm Busy Tracklist:

Put Me on I'm Ill Waiting On This Broski Fake Promises When I Need Love Cut U Off with YoungBoy Never Broke Again What's That? Sticks & Stones with Conway the Machine Best For Me with Jelly Roll I Didn't Go with Symba, DMX Three Little Pigs 24 hours to live Still Alright with Logic, Twista Seventeen How Much Do You Love Me? Not Now I'm Busy with Nefertitti Avani

