DaBaby Claims A Well Known Rapper Tried To Start Fake Beef With Him

Most fans have no idea what's actually going on behind-the-scenes in the music industry. Because of that, they can often speculate occasionally quite wildly on how the strings could be secretly being pulled. Sometimes that comes in the form of new artists who rapidly gain massive popularity being labelled as industry plants. Other times fans suspect that supposed conflicts and storylines are set-up For years there's been rumors among fans that the alleged infidelity that led to Beyonce's Lemonade and Jay-Z's 4:44 was faked, though there's no evidence for it. During a recent podcast appearance though, DaBaby got fans wondering about fake rap beef all over again.

2024 has been a major year for rap beef already. Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj kicked things off earlier in the year while Kendrick Lamar and Drake have taken over as the biggest beef around right now. Though there hasn't been many allegations of faking it being thrown around, it has resulted in a major spike in popularity for all involved, including Kendrick's original diss track "Like That" spending three weeks at the top of the Hot 100. DaBaby hasn't been involved in any major rap beefs this year but during a recent podcast appearance he explained how one almost came to be. Check out the clips of his explanation below.

In the new clips, DaBaby claims that a "well known" and "lyrical" rapper recently gave him a call. He claims that the rapper in question had observed the spike in popularity from Kendrick and J. Cole's beef and wanted to start a staged beef to capitalize. As one of the hosts mentions, they would be friends in private but beefing in public.

