DaBaby's Newest Freestyle Divides Fans Online

In recent years, DaBaby has increasingly taken to hopping on already existing beats to share some freestyles for his fans. Last year he went on a string of drops touching on some popular songs at the time and it was actually met with acclaim from a lot of his fans. Despite some dwindling commercial numbers from his peak a few years ago, he still has a pretty devoted fanbase. They often swarm his comments on both Instagram and YouTube with positivity for almost anything he drops.

But this time, his fans are coming away from a new freestyle a little more divided. He recently shared a clip of him hopping on the beat from Jay-Z's "Public Service Announcement." The song is in the tracklist of his legendary 2003 Black Album and sports one of his most beloved verses. High standards and expectations may be the reason why this song doesn't seem to be landing with fans in the same way as some of his others. Despite the mixed buzz though, the video has racked up more than 100k views in just a day since it was dropped. Check out the full freestyle below.

DaBaby Takes On A Jay-Z Beat In New Freestyle

Some people who even admit to being fans of DaBaby aren't crazy about the new freestyle. "Beat dropped n this n*gga started, “skeebedeeboobop awhop bamboo’n”…😭😭😭 this wasn’t the beat 4 allat, & I fw DaBaby💯…but nah lol," one of the top comments reads. But not all of the comments are negative. "I Been said he one of da hardest in the industry tho" another comment with hundreds of likes reads.

Last week, DaBaby teamed up with That Mexican OT on his second new single of 2024. The track is called "Point Em Out" and was met right away with a pretty positive response from fans. What do you think of DaBaby's new freestyle? Do you think it's good enough for the instrumental he chose? Let us know in the comment section below.

