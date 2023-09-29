DaBaby Returns With Fiery New Single “Trickin'”

DaBaby is someone who has gone through some ups and downs over the last couple of years. Overall, his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud did him no favors. Furthermore, fans fell out of love with him as they felt like his songs began sounding the same. However, in recent months, the artist has been on a comeback of sorts. With some viral hits in his rearview mirror, fans are starting to warm up to the rapper again. It's been a solid few months for him, and he wants to keep the momentum.

In order to keep up this momentum, DaBaby has decided to drop yet another single. However, this time around, he is throwing it back with a sample and a sound that most people wouldn't expect. The track is called "Trickin'" and there is no doubt that this song will polarize some fans. Some will love the direction that the artist is going in here, while others are going to be a bit taken aback by what they are hearing.

Read More: Deion Sanders Invites DaBaby To Colorado, Offers Him A Spot On The Team

DaBaby Is Back At It

No matter what, this song is filled with braggadocios and hedonistic bars that are fairly commonplace for DaBaby. Additionally, he does a good job of sliding over some production that he otherwise isn't very accustomed to. He is making some very interesting choices here, and you have to commend the risks.

As always, let us know what you think of this new track from DaBaby, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always make sure to bring you the biggest and latest releases from the biggest artists in the world. There is still a lot of great music to come in 2023.

Quotable Lyrics:

We were just fuckin’ in the bed last time

She wanna get hit in the chair (Yeah)

She just went gotta wax, so you know we gon’ act, I can wait she here

Read More: DaBaby Flexes New Hair That Has Fans Making Andre 3000 Comparisons