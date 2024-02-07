DaBaby Gives Everyone A "REINTRODUCTION" On Fiery Freestyle Over Iconic JAY-Z Beat

DaBaby is looking to represent himself in a different light in 2024. For the past couple of years or so, the consensus is that he is one-dimensional. His flows do not change up much at all and the beats are too familiar. In addition, the Cleveland-born spitter has not dropped an album since September 2022. Those narratives are going to continue to be spread until he drops a project with a widespread release.

But, if you are more tapped in than the casual hip-hop fan, you would know that DaBaby has been putting out some killer freestyles as of late. 2023 was an exceptional year for him in that regard. So, what better way to start 2024 than with another fire freestyle? Well, that is exactly what DaBaby has done with "REINTRODUCTION (Freestyle)."

Read More: Dr. Miami Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed Cosmetic Surgeon Worth?

Listen To "REINTRODUCTION (Freestyle)" By DaBaby

The first line of the first verse is a statement, and it sets the tone for what is about to come. "Allow me to reintroduce myself, n****, it's Kirk." Before the true freestyle begins, DaBaby is also talking big saying he is the best rapper right now. If the line and beat sound familiar, that is because he is rapping over JAY-Z's "PSA" from The Black Album. The reason DaBaby might have done this hearkens back to an interview he did with Shannon Sharpe. He felt that his version of "Jail" from Kanye West's Donda, was better than Hova's. That is all speculation but he might be making a statement by rapping over the New York legend's song.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "REINTRODUCTION," by DaBaby? Will this be the best song he puts out this year, why or why not? Do you think an album will be coming sometime this year? Is he the best freestyler going right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DaBaby. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Other n****s, they be lame hatin' on they brothers, but I learned the game and I run it

It's fourth along in the rain and the wind blowin', but I'll make the play on punnet

My baba mamas look good with a wig on and they look the same in they bonnet

Yeah, I gotta pop it on 'em, put my daughters, your daddy be gettin' it in

After this, I'm done bringin' other mamas on my kids, they don't want me mentionin' them

And now name a rap nigga sicker than him

Read More: Icewear Vezzo Essentials: 5 Songs You Need To Stream Right Now