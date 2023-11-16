DaBaby Proclaims His “Jail” Verse Is Better Than Jay-Z’s

Some people still might have disdain for DaBaby after all of the homophobic actions. Others might not respect him for the music he has been releasing lately, thinking it is all the same. However, what you cannot knock him for is that he is self-confident. He gives off that feeling in his latest interview with NFL Hall-of-Famer, Shannon Sharpe. The former superstar tight end interviewed the Cleveland-born rapper on his entertaining podcast, Club Shay Shay. Both of them chopped it up for nearly two hours and it was a great listen. If you want to check it out, visit the link below.

One of the topics that is going to get a lot of people talking is DaBaby's belief that his verse on "Jail pt 2" is superior to Jay-Z's on the original "Jail." Both of these tracks are on Kanye West's 2021 record, Donda. Shannon brought this up because Lil Yachty got the ball rolling on this, according to HipHopDX. He made the claim that DaBaby had the better performance on his podcast, A Safe Place. So, the question was delivered, and DaBaby had this to say.

DaBaby Or Jay-Z?

“It was. You heard both of them?" throwing the question back at the host. He has respect for Jay, but ultimately sticks to his guns. "Jay-Z, I ain’t got nothing but respect for you. Was your verse better than mine? Come on, OG. It wasn’t. That’s okay. We ain’t do it at the same time. It ain’t like you had the ability to be able to say, 'Hold on, [let me do it over].' We did it in two different times. But definitely."

What are your initial thoughts on DaBaby claiming he has a better verse than Jay-Z on "Jail?" Which song do you listen to more, part one or part two? Is DaBaby the best rapper going right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DaBaby, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

