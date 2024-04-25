DaBaby Cites Lawyer’s “Life-Threatening” Disease In Request To Postpone Alleged Assault Trial

Back in 2022, DaBaby was sued by a 65-year-old man named Gary Pagar for alleged assault. A couple of years prior, Pagar had rented out his property to the rapper and his crew. Despite reportedly agreeing not to have more than 12 people in the home at a time, DaBaby proceeded to shoot a music video there, which allegedly involved more than 40.

Upon learning of the music video shoot, Pagar claims that he rushed to his property to investigate for himself. When he arrived, however, things quickly took a turn for the worse. After accusing DaBaby of falling through with his end of their rental agreement, the "SHAKE SUMN" performer allegedly chased him into the home. Pagar alleges that when DaBaby caught up to him, he punched him in the face, knocking out several of his teeth. He's seeking unspecified damages for the injuries and property damage the rapper allegedly caused.

DaBaby Wants September 3 Trial Pushed Back

DaBaby performs as a special guest during 50 Cent's set at Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

DaBaby was charged with felony battery over the alleged incident, and his trial has been looming ever since. It's currently scheduled for September 3, 2024, but the Ohio-born artist has continually asked to have it pushed back. Recently, Pagar told the judge that he's sick of waiting, requesting that the trial date remain as it is despite his pleas. DaBaby said that his team had scheduling conflicts, and his lawyer claimed to be dealing with health issues. Regardless, their motion was denied. Now, DaBaby is asking the judge to reconsider, citing his lawyer's aforementioned medical concerns.

He says his lawyer, “who was previously diagnosed with a life-threatening and rare disease, was instructed by his medical team that his prognosis regressed, and that he must undergo sustained aggressive treatment and several surgeries that will make him physically unable to work until April 2025.” What do you think of DaBaby asking a judge to reconsider postponing his upcoming trial for alleged assault? What about him citing his lawyer's health issues? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

