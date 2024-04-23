DaBaby Gives A Surprise Performance For Charlotte High School

DaBaby is no stranger to repping his city. From lyrics about specific exits, to vintage Hornets jerseys, he's ride or die for the city of Charlotte. Though some of his legal troubles in the past have spawned from incidents in the city he still has a lot of love for the town. He showed that off recently when he stopped by a local high school for a surprise performance. It's unclear if he has a direct connection to the school he performed at, but students were thrilled nonetheless.

Video of his surprise appearance made the rounds earlier this week. The short clip features an entire gymnasium of students erupting in applause as he enters holding a microphone while his music blasts over the speakers. He hilariously throws up one of his trademark poses for the camera while a group of kids hype him up on the bleaches behind him. The video's caption reads "DaBaby surprises students at Charlotte high school," and that seems to be exactly what happened. Check out the adorable clip of the students going crazy for the "Suge" rapper below.

DaBaby Surprise Appearance At A High School

DaBaby hasn't dropped a new album since a pair of releases in 2022. Instead, he's recently started showing off his skills by freestyling over popular songs. That's continued into this month where he's dropped a few new ones that have split his fanbase. First he tried his hand at Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy" after the two collaborated on a remix of his song "SHAKE SUMN" last year. Then he took on the biggest rap song of the year so far, Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That." The track spent three weeks at number one after Kendrick Lamar used it to call out Drake and J. Cole.

What do you think of DaBaby giving a surprise performance to a local high school in his native Charlotte? Have you been enjoying the freestyles that he's been dropping over popular songs recently? Let us know in the comment section below.

