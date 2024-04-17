DaBaby Channels Sexyy Red In New "Get It Sexyy" Freestyle

DaBaby is certainly no stranger to freestyles, and his latest has fans impressed, to say the least. Earlier this week, the Cleveland-born MC stopped by Power 106, where he rapped over Metro Boomin and Future's new viral track alongside Kendrick Lamar, "Like That." He also paid tribute to Sexyy Red, rhyming over her latest solo single, "Get It Sexyy."

DaBaby is receiving a ton of praise online for his effortless bars, with countless commenters leaving their own requests for other freestyles they want to see him take on next. "Everybody wants to hate on DaBaby, but he can actually rap," one fan writes. Another says, "One thing we can’t argue is that boy can spit."

Read More: DaBaby Goes Scorched Earth On YouTuber Who Accused Rapper Of Stealing $20K

DaBaby Spits Over "Get It Sexyy"

This isn't the only time the worlds of DaBaby and Sexyy Red have collided, however. Last summer, the duo linked up for a remix of his 2023 CALL DA FIREMAN cut "Shake Sumn," which quickly became a fan favorite. They even joined forces to perform the track at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards after it was released. While listeners can agree that he delivered on his "Get It Sexyy" freestyle, not all of his work has gone over so well. Back in February, for example, he rapped over the iconic beat from Jay-Z's The Black Album song "Public Service Announcement." Many users felt as though the beat just wasn't for him, and argued that he came up short.

Luckily, his other freestyles over Gunna's "FUKUMEAN," Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top Of The World," and more have been more well-received by fans. What do you think of DaBaby's recent "Get It Sexyy" freestyle? How do you think he did? Do you think he deserves all the praise he's receiving online or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DaBaby Could Get Served Lawsuit Papers From DaniLeigh's Brother In A Unique Way

[Via]