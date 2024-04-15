DaBaby Goes Scorched Earth On YouTuber Who Accused Rapper Of Stealing $20K

DaBaby is currently in a battle with a YouTuber named Lah Mike. Overall, this is all because of a 20 vs 1 video that the rapper made with him. As the story goes, Mike paid DaBaby $20K for the video. However, he claims that DaBaby ended up running off with the cash. “DaBaby ran of [sic] with 20K I paid him for a video… Please don’t scam me bro. This is my livelihood,” the YouTuber said on Instagram. “I don’t even have a full video. I’ll fix whatever you need, bro. Please come finish the video… Please don’t fuck me over.”

The rapper was not happy with that assertion, claiming that he only walked off of the set because of a situation that went down. The YouTuber went on to say that his own grandmother who has cancer fronted him the money because she wanted to see the video before passing. In a response, DaBaby went off on Mike, claiming that using his grandmother for sympathy is ridiculous.

YouTuber Goes After DaBaby

“You a sick little dude,” DaBaby said. “People probably believe in this twenty-versus-one shit like this shit is for real, like you don’t be paying these girls to do this. You got people playing with my name, like I came and just robbed you, This what we gonna do: I’m gonna take the $20,000 that you gave me for my time…and I’m gonna give $1,000 apiece to them twenty girls that you paid to let a lame n***a like you disrespect them, for that little YouTube check.”

DaBaby Responds

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Who are you believing in this situation? Do you think that YouTubers are doing too much these days when it comes to securing content? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

