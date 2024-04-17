DaBaby Affirms His Stature In Hip-Hop With Fiery "Like That" Freestyle

If there is someone who we think has had a frustrating career in hip-hop, it is DaBaby. We have seen the Cleveland, Ohio rapper flash his technical abilities. He can write, flow, all while having a commanding mic presence. However, we feel - as well as a good amount of the community feels - that it has been an inconsistent ride in terms of quality. His last couple of projects, namely, Baby On Baby 2, BETTER THAN YOU, and BLAME IT ON BABY, have come and gone. Conversely, DaBaby has shone on freestyles, especially his recent performance over "Like That."

The Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar track has created a civil war of words in rap and it has been incredibly fun to follow. For the time being, it has brought back the competitiveness, as Drake has been the one in everyone's line of sight lately. But what is cool about it is that it has created this ripple effect. Rappers not even involved in the beef have been feeling more ready than ever lately to prove they feel they deserve to be in the "big three" conversations. DaBaby is one of those rappers, based on his hungry performance on the diss track.

Listen To DaBaby "Like That" Freestyle On Power 106

Fans also seem to be in agreeance on this freestyle showing on X, according to AllHipHop. One person writes, "No cap I’d be here for a DaBaby come back only if he rapping like THAT tho. Yall forgive worse ppl." Another adds, "Dababy has never been a bad rapper he just made dumb a** decisions because he thought he was bigger than he actually was."

