power 106 los angeles

- MusicVIC MENSA Lays Down Two Amazing Freestyles Over Classic Beats On L.A. LeakersVic is leveling up right now. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMickey Factz Floats Over Jay-Z's "Encore" On L.A. Leakers: WatchThe Bronx rapper even graced fans with some extra bars over Jadakiss's "We Gonna Make It."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsCentral Cee Makes His L.A. Leakers Debut Over An Original BeatThe "Doja" rapper discussed the differences between America and England while on the mic.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTyga's “Ay Caramba” Video & Power 106 Interview Incite Protest In L.A.Fans have arranged a protest at Power 106 over their recent interview with Tyga, discussing the video for “Ay Caramba.”By Cole Blake
- NewsNick Cannon Flexes His Dad Skills Over UGK's "Int'l Player's Anthem" For His L.A. Leakers FreestyleNick Cannon didn't come to play when he was spitting for Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePusha T Says Dissing Drake On “It’s Almost Dry” Would’ve “Washed” The AlbumPusha also give some insight into his J. Cole line on "Call My Bluff."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicD Smoke Murders Outkast's "Rosa Parks" Beat During L.A. Leakers FreestyleD Smoke gets introspective and intellectual in his bars. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureSlim 400 Shows Nick Cannon His Gnarly Shooting WoundsSlim 400 was shot nine times last month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMiguel Confirms He's Got An All Spanish Album On The WayMiguel delivers some new info about his upcoming projects. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBhad Bhabie Puts Trippie Redd's Music Over Kanye West & DrakeBhad Bhabie's opinion on music is a clear reflection of her age.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Says He Has “Several Albums That Are Finished”Logic says he has several albums ready to go.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicVic Mensa Takes Shots At XXL Freshman Class In LA Leakers FreestyleVic Mensa does not approve of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class. By Mitch Findlay