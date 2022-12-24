Bronx rapper Mickey Factz visited Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on L.A. Leakers for some impressive bars. Over Jay-Z’s “Encore,” Factz gave a solid performance with some lyrical gems and potent flows. Even with all that skill, his proficiency is unsurprising. Specifically, this was his fourth freestyle with Credible and Sourmilk, and the veteran status shows.

Moreover, Factz dropped his newest album, It’s Only Us Here, last week on Friday, December 16th. It consists of fourteen tracks produced by Ayo Shamir and includes guests like Raheem DeVaughn, Sy Ari Da Kid, and Shareef Keyes. It’s filled with great rapping, not unlike the standard he brought to Power 106 Los Angeles with this freestyle. “Got a lot of real estate, check where the place at / Highrise office, where the lake at?/ All a dream like the ’95 finals ’cause I wanna Shake Shack.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 01: Hip-hop artist Mickey Factz attends the UNIQLO and LEMAIRE pre-shopping event at UNIQLO on October 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Uniqlo and Lemaire)

In fact, he didn’t contain his skills to just “Encore.” Also, the 40-year-old rapper flowed over Jadakiss’s “We Gonna Make It” with some engaging wordplay. “Wall Street trap s**t yeah / ‘Cause when my man came home / He learned the market then went and got a bag quick / While you putting calls to get a cash flip / I’ll be doing puts and calls to get a fast lick / and that’s the only option here’s the last tip / Only invest what you can afford, and that’s it.” While Ab-Soul’s recent freestyle was also incredible, Mickey Factz is keeping that quality up.

What did you think of Mickey Factz’s L.A. Leakers freestyle? Is it better than his Royce Da 5’9″ diss from last year? Let us know in the comments down below, and type in your favorite bars from it. Also, peep some of our favorite standouts from the freestyle below. Finally, stay locked in to HNHHfor the best freestyles on the radio circuit.

Quotable Lyrics

When it comes to the money gotta make that

It’s a Puff Daddy slogan, homie gotta take that

Fendi umbrella where it rain at,

Had to put my baby all in the Fenty ASAP

Much love to Rihanna ’cause she made that

