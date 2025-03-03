REASON Celebrates New Album & TDE Departure With Fiery "Power 106" Freestyles

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REASON New Album TDE Departure Power 106 Freestyles Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Rapper Reason performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
REASON recently made headlines for admitting he supported Drake in the Kendrick Lamar battle so TDE would drop him.

"Power 106 Los Angeles" with Justin Credible is one of hip-hop's premier freestyle destinations, something that REASON sought to prove once more. He came through to drop two new off-the-dome performances to promote his new album I Love You Again. Ironically, the former TDE rapper first tackled ScHoolboy Q's "THank god 4 me" off 2024's Blue Lips, but he didn't have any ill will towards his former labelmate. Instead, he shouted out Q and the beat's producer Kal Banx before ripping into the instrumental and keeping up his fiery energy for the next beat: J. Cole's "Port Antonio."

It was overall a great lyrical display from the Carson, California MC, even working in some blunt and passionate statements in between dynamic flows, rhyme schemes, double entendres, and punchlines. For example, he commented on how he won't diss his friend Joey Bada$$ even though he reps Cali. If you didn't already hear, Joey shot at the West Coast multiple times on his recent string of singles. It just goes to show that some rappers care about beef, and some rappers care about bars. They will continue to drive each other to their peaks without having to tussle.

Read More: REASON Says Kanye West Is “Aging Like Milk”

Why Did REASON Leave TDE?

If you dismissed REASON because of his highly publicized departure from TDE, then this freestyle will have something else to say. For those unaware, he expressed frustration with Top Dawg Entertainment over what he perceived as a lack of label support and excitement concerning his releases. They sent several shots at each other on social media or other platforms, although their official split in June of 2024 came with a thankful message from the former signee to his former team, his current colleagues, and his fans.

However, REASON sought this process in unexpected ways. "The only fans I really lost were fans that I shot myself in the foot [over], but I had to do that to get out of the label deal,” he shared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “When the [Kendrick Lamar] and the Drake beef started, I felt like Top and them were kind of dragging their feet a little bit. I don’t think purposely, I think they just had a lot of s**t going on. And I knew that if I sparked a fire a little bit, that they’d be like, ‘We got to separate from this.’ So I started tweeting s**t on the side of Drake purposely. […] That s**t worked. A month later, I was gone. It was fast. […] Paperwork was in my email." Fortunately, this new album means folks can give their due flowers based on quality and not affiliations.

Read More: Lyrics Of Liberation: The Power Of Hip-Hop To Uplift, Educate, & Empower

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Reason Hyping Drake TDE Hip Hop News Music Reason Admits To Hyping Up Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud So TDE Would Drop Him 2.2K
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13 Music Joe Budden Warns Reason About What Could Happen If He Keeps Feuding With TDE 1450
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.5K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.9K