REASON Celebrates New Album & TDE Departure With Fiery "Power 106" Freestyles

"Power 106 Los Angeles" with Justin Credible is one of hip-hop's premier freestyle destinations, something that REASON sought to prove once more. He came through to drop two new off-the-dome performances to promote his new album I Love You Again. Ironically, the former TDE rapper first tackled ScHoolboy Q's "THank god 4 me" off 2024's Blue Lips, but he didn't have any ill will towards his former labelmate. Instead, he shouted out Q and the beat's producer Kal Banx before ripping into the instrumental and keeping up his fiery energy for the next beat: J. Cole's "Port Antonio."

It was overall a great lyrical display from the Carson, California MC, even working in some blunt and passionate statements in between dynamic flows, rhyme schemes, double entendres, and punchlines. For example, he commented on how he won't diss his friend Joey Bada$$ even though he reps Cali. If you didn't already hear, Joey shot at the West Coast multiple times on his recent string of singles. It just goes to show that some rappers care about beef, and some rappers care about bars. They will continue to drive each other to their peaks without having to tussle.

Why Did REASON Leave TDE?

If you dismissed REASON because of his highly publicized departure from TDE, then this freestyle will have something else to say. For those unaware, he expressed frustration with Top Dawg Entertainment over what he perceived as a lack of label support and excitement concerning his releases. They sent several shots at each other on social media or other platforms, although their official split in June of 2024 came with a thankful message from the former signee to his former team, his current colleagues, and his fans.