Joe Budden Warns Reason About What Could Happen If He Keeps Feuding With TDE

Joe Budden says he's worried about Reason after the rapper admitted to siding with Drake in his beef with Kendrick Lamar in an effort to get out of his contract with Top Dawg Entertainment. Discussing the situation on the latest episode of his podcast, Budden noted that TDE is one of the most successful labels in music right now and could ruin his career if they want.
"I hope it works out for him. Anybody who wants their independance, I'm championing that. I just think there was a different way to do that," Joe Budden said. He later added: "You pissed off the most powerful conglomerate in music right now, who could step on every single thing you do for the rest of life life until you disapear into oblivion."
Reason TDE Beef
As for the Reason siding with Drake, he praised the Toronto rapper's "Push Ups" diss track on X (formerly Twitter) and left it up for 10 minutes before deleting it. Speaking about the move with Bootleg Kev for a recent interview, he explained: “When the Dot [Lamar] and Drake beef started, I felt like Top and them were kinda dragging their feet a little bit. I don’t think purposely, I think they just had a lot of sh– going on. And I knew that if I sparked a fire a little bit, that they’d be like, ‘We gotta separate from this.’ So I started tweeting sh– on the side of Drake purposely. … So there’s fans that hate me for that and rightfully so.”
On top of the controversial post, Reason rapped over Drake‘s “8am in Charlotte” for his appearance on On the Radar. The move further fueled rumors about Reason's animosity towards TDE. “So [On the Radar] hit me, they were like, ‘Yo, we was about to drop it but we don’t wanna damage your situation. Should we hold it?'” he recalled during the same interview. “‘Run it, run it, let’s do it.’ … I just knew it was sensitive times and I knew business-wise, it would make the most sense for them to separate from me at that point. That sh– worked. A month later, I was gone.” Reason dropped a new album titled, I Love You Again. on Friday.
