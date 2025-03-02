Joe Budden Warns Reason About What Could Happen If He Keeps Feuding With TDE

Joe Budden says he's worried about Reason after the rapper admitted to siding with Drake in his beef with Kendrick Lamar in an effort to get out of his contract with Top Dawg Entertainment. Discussing the situation on the latest episode of his podcast, Budden noted that TDE is one of the most successful labels in music right now and could ruin his career if they want.

"I hope it works out for him. Anybody who wants their independance, I'm championing that. I just think there was a different way to do that," Joe Budden said. He later added: "You pissed off the most powerful conglomerate in music right now, who could step on every single thing you do for the rest of life life until you disapear into oblivion."

Reason TDE Beef

As for the Reason siding with Drake, he praised the Toronto rapper's "Push Ups" diss track on X (formerly Twitter) and left it up for 10 minutes before deleting it. Speaking about the move with Bootleg Kev for a recent interview, he explained: “When the Dot [Lamar] and Drake beef started, I felt like Top and them were kinda dragging their feet a little bit. I don’t think purposely, I think they just had a lot of sh– going on. And I knew that if I sparked a fire a little bit, that they’d be like, ‘We gotta separate from this.’ So I started tweeting sh– on the side of Drake purposely. … So there’s fans that hate me for that and rightfully so.”