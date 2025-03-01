The Joe Budden Podcast Tries To Understand Why Drake Canceled His "Anita Max Win" Tour Dates

"The Joe Budden Podcast" admitted they don't know all the facts here, but they have various theories about this Drake tour update.

The Joe Budden Podcast is probably a decent place for you to get most of the theories around why Drake canceled his remaining "Anita Max Win" tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. Of course, we have an official reason for it: scheduling conflicts and a long wait in the country in between shows proved too costly for Drizzy's team to pay everyone. But Budden, Ice, Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, and company have some other thoughts on the matter. Flip posited that his new PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U made it so that he could ditch the tour after finding success already and "come back home."

On the other hand, Joe Budden brought up that Drake allegedly sold out all his tour dates that he canceled, although all the hosts made it clear that they haven't fact-checked their information. The Slaughterhouse MC doesn't understand why he would cancel the tour when it's "easy money" for "the easiest gig in the world" when it comes to crowd interactions. Budden specifically brought up The Boy's occasional decisions to leave the mic on the floor and let the arena rap for him, and we can't forget all the signs asking him for gifts or money.

Drake Tour

However, The Joe Budden Podcast agreed that maybe this was all just due to the financials of it all, something that only Drake's camp would know about. As such, they think there's more to the story. For example, Budden theorized that the 6ix God was just moody these days, and didn't want to keep it going. That's wholly speculative, but it's as reasonable as any other conspiracy theory contrasting with the official reasoning that reports indicate.

Meanwhile, Drake's tour was still a huge success regardless, leading to a lot of wholesome fan interactions and generous moments plus a legitimately exciting series of performances. So maybe The Joe Budden Podcast is onto something here, but at the end of the day, it's the music business. Tour conflicts and unforeseen challenges will come up regardless of the context around your artistry, which is a big albatross for Aubrey Graham these days.

