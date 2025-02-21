Reason Admits To Hyping Up Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud So TDE Would Drop Him

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral feud had the hip-hop community split. Fortunately, according to Reason, he was able to use that to his advantage. During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the California-born performer opened up about his decision to praise Drake on social media amid the feud. He says his did this so that Kendrick's former label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), would drop him.

“The only fans I really lost were fans that I shot myself in the foot [with] but I had to do that to get out of the label deal,” he explained. “When the Dot and the Drake beef started, I felt like Top and them were kinda dragging their feet a little bit. I don’t think purposely, I think they just had a lot of sh*t going on. And I knew that if I sparked a fire a little bit, that they’d be like, ‘We gotta separate from this.’ So I started tweeting sh*t on the side of Drake purposely. … So there’s fans that hate me for that.”

Why Was Reason Dropped By TDE?

Reason went on to point out some moments in particular that left the public perplexed. One of them was when he shared a positive tweet about Drake's track "Push Ups" then deleted it within a few minutes. Another was when he rapped over a Drake beat for his "On The Radar" freestyle before the feud even started, but told the platform to drop it anyway.

“So they hit me, they were like, ‘Yo, we was about to drop it but we don’t wanna damage your situation. Should we hold it?'" he recalled. "Run that sh*t. … So that had like five million views on Twitter. … I just knew it was sensitive times and I knew business-wise, it would make the most sense for [TDE] to separate from me at that point. That sh*t worked. A month later, I was gone. It was fast. … Paperwork was in my email.”