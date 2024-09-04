DaBaby Wins Motion To Delay Battery Case In Which Victim Admitted To N-Word Usage

DaBaby earned a minor win with this motion.

DaBaby has successfully gotten the trial for the battery lawsuit he's facing delayed. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Cherol J. Nellon made the ruling, this week, telling the rapper's new attorney, Alec Rishwain, that he will only have a brief period of time to catch up on the case. Gary Pagar, who accused Baby of beating him up and robbing him during a music video shoot in Los Angeles, filed the lawsuit back in 2021.

“While I appreciate you are new to the case, everyone else is not. So if this is going to go to trial, it’s going to go soon,” Nellon told Rishwain. “This is a 2021 case. In the whole scheme of things, I just think this case needs to go to trial.” The latest update comes after DaBaby previously pleaded guilty to attacking Pagar in the related criminal case. In doing so, he was able to avoid jail time.

Read More: DaBaby Accepts Plea Deal In Assault Case To Avoid Jail Time

DaBaby Performs At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, DaBaby performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

DaBaby hopes that he'll be able to submit a video of Pagar saying the n-word during the confrontation as evidence for the trial, although the plaintiff's team has attempted to block the move. “After defendant Jonathan Kirk punched Plaintiff Gary Pagar in the face without warning, knocking out his tooth and leaving him lying on the ground bleeding profusely; and after Mr. Kirk’s associates had pushed, taunted, threatened, and spat on Mr. Pagar, stolen his phone, and vandalized his house — after these events, Mr. Pagar uttered the ‘N-word,'" they admitted, arguing it was irrelevant to the assault in question.