DaBaby Claims There's "NAN" Like Him On Braggadocious Single

The North Carolina-based artist makes his message clear on this self-affirming track.

DaBaby is taking a firm stance on the fact that he is on another level compared to the competition with "NAN". This is the Cleveland/North Carolina spitter's latest single, and it continues his solid run of releases. 2024 has been an especially active year for his solo career but also in terms of his guest work. DaBaby has lent his talents to That Mexican OT on "Point Em Out", one of the most popular cuts from the latter's Texas Technician. Also worth noting is his contribution to "Perfect" from Icewear Vezzo's project, Live From The 6.

On "NAN", it sees the speedy rapper deliver brags on brags over one of his funkiest beats to date. There is a quirky and glitchy sound effect, in addition to a cartoonish horn-like section that pops in here and there. In terms of the flows, they do feel a little recycled, but they do match the tempo of the instrumental. In terms of the chorus, it is quite repetitive but catchy and it does give off that "I'm the s***" energy. DaBaby first previewed this song on his Instagram back in late June. He shared a wholesome video of his sons dancing and lip syncing the lyrics. Today, he announced that "NAN" was out now, while also leaving with a message. "Woke up feeling good today. From this release forward I'm steppin how I step! 😤".

Listen To "NAN" By DaBaby

Quotable Lyrics: