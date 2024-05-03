DaBaby Teases Fans With 3 Pack, "GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO)," Ahead Of New Album

DaBaby, in most people's eyes, has come out with some pretty lackluster projects for the last couple of years. It seems that the consensus, for the most part, is that KIRK was perhaps the most recent offering that had the most memorable cuts. But the Cleveland-born rapper has had a fire lit under him over the last few weeks especially with some viral freestyles over the instrumentals for "Like That" and "Get It Sexyy." He has always flashed tremendous technical abilities on these off-the-dome sessions, but fans are waiting for an album to replicate what his earlier LPs had. It seems that GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO) has DaBaby rounding back into shape.

Fans in the comment section of his most recent Instagram post are in agreeance that the "ROCKSTAR" hitmaker is just getting ready. DaBaby announced his first album in two years a couple of days ago and teased that three songs would be coming before it. That is where GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO) comes into play. The three lead singles include "DONE TRYING," "GHETTO SUPERSTAR FREESTYLE," and "JUDY" with Skilla Baby.

Listen To GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO) By DaBaby

Each one poses a different vibe, and they all offer an enjoyable experience. "DONE TRYING" sees DaBaby attack a lowkey instrumental where he gets introspective about his rap career. "GHETTO SUPERSTAR FREESTYLE" is all gas and no brakes and "JUDY" is a booty shaking anthem that is ready to dominate the summer. Be sure to check them all out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP GHETTO SUPERSTAR: (THE INTRO) by DaBaby? Do you think that he is making a valiant effort to change his style, why or why not? Which track is the best out the bunch? Who had the stronger performance on "JUDY" and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DaBaby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

GHETTO SUPERSTAR (THE INTRO) Tracklist:

DONE TRYING GHETTO SUPERSTAR FREESTYLE JUDY with Skilla Baby

