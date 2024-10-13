SZA Appears To Confirm Kendrick Lamar's New Album Is Coming Soon

Rumors about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album have been swirling for some time. Following his explosive viral beef with Drake, legendary Pop Out show, and record-breaking "Not Like Us" music video, there are more eyes on him than ever waiting to see what he'll do next. Fortunately for fans, his collaborators continue to drop hints that the project could be in the works and that they might get to hear it sooner rather than later.
Last week, for example, TDE affiliate Devin Malik took to X with an interesting message. “Mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” he captioned a clip of himself performing alongside Kendrick at the Pop Out. For obvious reasons, this got his followers' hopes up.
SZA Reposts Devin Malik's Tweet About Kendrick Lamar's Album
Today, SZA added fuel to the fire by reposting Malik's Tweet on her Instagram Story. Of course, this prompted big reactions from fans. "Another Kendrick and Sza collab would save generations," one responded in RapTV's Instagram comments section. "Might be AOTY already," another writes. Terrace Martin also teased Kendrick's new project earlier this year on Instagram Live, revealing that he's looking forward to it.
"Aye, let me tell y’all the records I’m excited for. I’m excited for YG’s album, I’m excited for Mustard’s album. I’m excited for a lot of people, but there’s two albums, I’m going cr*zy, I can’t wait ’til they drop,” he explained at the time. “Roddy Ricch album and whenever Kendrick drops his album, I’m excited for those two. Those two Compton artists is like, I’m excited. So much sh*t bubbling, you know?” What do you think of SZA reposting a Tweet about Kendrick Lamar's new album being on the way? Do you think this is confirmation that it'll drop soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To J Cole Addressing Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef On “Port Antonio”