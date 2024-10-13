SZA Appears To Confirm Kendrick Lamar's New Album Is Coming Soon

Fans can't wait to hear Kendrick Lamar's next album.

Rumors about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album have been swirling for some time. Following his explosive viral beef with Drake, legendary Pop Out show, and record-breaking "Not Like Us" music video, there are more eyes on him than ever waiting to see what he'll do next. Fortunately for fans, his collaborators continue to drop hints that the project could be in the works and that they might get to hear it sooner rather than later.

Last week, for example, TDE affiliate Devin Malik took to X with an interesting message. “Mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” he captioned a clip of himself performing alongside Kendrick at the Pop Out. For obvious reasons, this got his followers' hopes up.

SZA Reposts Devin Malik's Tweet About Kendrick Lamar's Album

Today, SZA added fuel to the fire by reposting Malik's Tweet on her Instagram Story. Of course, this prompted big reactions from fans. "Another Kendrick and Sza collab would save generations," one responded in RapTV's Instagram comments section. "Might be AOTY already," another writes. Terrace Martin also teased Kendrick's new project earlier this year on Instagram Live, revealing that he's looking forward to it.