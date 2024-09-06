Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe That ASAP Rocky Dissed Drake On J Cole Collab

A voice of reason or a surface-level listener?

We can all agree that 2024's great rap war has made us all read a little too deeply into lyrics sometimes. We just got a key example of that thanks to ASAP Rocky and J Cole's new collab "Ruby Rosary." Thanks to some possibly slick lyrical references from the Harlem creative and the complex role that the Dreamville boss has played in hip-hop's ecosystem for the past year or so, many fans think that this is a not-so-subtle diss at Drake. But Charlamagne Tha God and the rest of The Breakfast Club think that this is a bit of a reach.

"J. Cole better not be dissing nobody," Charlamagne Tha God began when the crew proposed that there might be a shot on the new song. "Oh, okay, okay, okay." "How is that a Drake diss?" he asked when one of TBC's cohosts recited the lyrics that many fans are bringing up. "Oh... I mean, it sounds like he's dissing a whole top five if he says 'F your top five.' I don't know either, I think y'all just be making up stuff. *laughs* Here's the thing. When I say it's 'this generation,' I'm not just talking about y'all. It's just the whole cycle of people. Like, the way people's minds work is just weird. He said, 'F your top five.' So your top five must be Drake, Drake, Drake, Drake, and Drake."

The Breakfast Club Speaks On ASAP Rocky, J Cole & Potential Drake Disses

But do you know what's really funny about Charlamagne's dismissal? There is someone whose top five is all Drake, and if you don't know what we're talking about, just look up "DJ Akademiks Drake Top Five" on YouTube for a laugh. Along with some other references like bars about "push ups," A$AP Rocky fans aren't all too misguided in drawing these connections. But the real likely scenarios are that this was all unintentional and that, even if they are references, they don't amount to enough of a sting for this to really be an inflammatory moment. If anything, according to OVO fans, J. Cole is the one who should really be answering questions here.