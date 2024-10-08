Justin Timberlake Postponed A Show Due To Injury And Fans Are Fuming

It probably won't ruin the tour, though.

Justin Timberlake has seen brighter days. The critical reception to his last album, Everything I Thought It Was, was tepid. The sales? Well, less than he probably thought it would be. Timberlake's current tour has been defined, however, by the DUI arrest that occurred in July. The fallout from the arrest, and the quote that the singer made about the arrest ruining the tour, added fuel to the fire when it came to him being roasted online. Unfortunately, the bad breaks have continued. Justin Timberlake canceled a show the day it was scheduled, and fans cannot believe it.

Justin Timberlake broke the news on Instagram. The message is vague as to what occurred behind the scenes, but it made it very clear that the singer was "disappointed" with the postponement. "I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," Timberlake wrote. "I'm so disappointed to not see you all." He made it clear that he was "working" to reschedule the show, which was going to be in Newark, New Jersey. The pop superstar promised to make it up to the fans. They did not seem to go for it.

Justin Timberlake Promised To Reschedule The Show

The details of Justin Timberlake's injury have been kept under wraps. TMZ does report, however, that a doctor was present at the venue to examine the singer, and it's believed that the injury was sustained to his ankle. This is not the first time that Timberlake has had to contend with knee and leg injuries. He was sidelined during the making of the film In Time back in 2011. The singer and sometimes actor was filming a scene in which he had to perform a stunt, and wound up hurting his calf. "Justin Timberlake sustained a muscle injury to his calf on the set," Fox said in a statement. JT also broke his thumb when he was still in N*SYNC.