Justin Timberlake Cancels Tour Dates Over Back Injury

JT cuts off tour dates with back problems.

Justin Timberlake has canceled another performance on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour due to a back injury sustained during his recent New Orleans show. The 43-year-old artist announced on Saturday that his Dec. 2 concert at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center would not proceed as planned. As he continues to recover, Timberlake’s commitment to the Forget Tomorrow World Tour underscores his dedication to his craft and audience. Fans remain hopeful that the remaining shows will go on as planned, showcasing the dynamic performances that have solidified his place as a global superstar.

“I’m so sorry, Oklahoma City,” Timberlake shared on his Instagram Story. “I hurt my back in NOLA, and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little longer. I hate doing this, but thank you for your support.” He closed the message with a heartfelt acknowledgment of his fans’ understanding. This marks the third disruption to Timberlake’s tour schedule in recent months.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which supports Timberlake’s latest album Everything I Thought It Was, marks the singer’s first major tour in five years. Spanning the U.S., South America, Europe, and the U.K., the ambitious venture will extend into 2025, incorporating previously postponed dates from October into its February schedule. Fans have eagerly anticipated the tour, which celebrates Timberlake’s evolution as both a pop and R&B icon.