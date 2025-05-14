Jordan MVP 92 GS Shines In "Oil Grey/Viotech"

The Jordan MVP 92 GS “Oil Grey/Viotech” brings a bold mix of heritage design and new-school energy. The colorway stands out with rich oil grey tones paired with vibrant viotech purple. Designed for grade school sizing, this pair delivers an elevated spin on a classic silhouette.

The MVP 92 fuses elements from the Air Jordan 6, 7, and 8, honoring the sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during his first championship three-peat. Those seasons helped define MJ’s place in basketball history. His footwear choices became just as iconic, inspiring countless retros and hybrids over the years.

Jordan Brand’s strategy of blending nostalgia with fresh palettes keeps evolving. This GS-exclusive release leans into lifestyle appeal while still carrying the DNA of Jordan’s hardwood legacy. With standout colors and layered textures, it’s built to turn heads both on and off the court.

The photos highlight the striking balance of suede, mesh, and bold hits of color throughout the upper. The combination of oil grey and viotech purple is contrasted by pops of yellow lining, black overlays, and a familiar Nike Air logo at the heel. Expect more kids' exclusives to bring the same energy as this drop.

Jordan MVP 92 GS “Oil Grey/Viotech”

Image via Nike

This Jordan MVP 92 GS pairs oil grey suede with viotech purple suede overlays. Also, black mesh panels add texture across the midfoot. Bold yellow inner lining contrasts the muted tones. Classic Jumpman branding appears on the tongue, while the heel sports a vintage Nike Air logo.

A speckled midsole and black rubber outsole complete the look. The blend of retro colors and premium materials makes this a standout kids' exclusive.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan MVP 92 “Oil Grey/Viotech” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike