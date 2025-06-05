Tommy Richman Checks Streamer For Asking Him To Sing “Million Dollar Baby”

US singer rapper Tommy Richman arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
Tommy Richman got into a heated exchange with D Lou recently, earning mixed reactions from social media users.

Back in 2024, Tommy Richman unleashed his song "Million Dollar Baby," which would soon become a viral hit. The Virginia-born performer received two Billboard music awards thanks to the track, Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song. It was even submitted for consideration in rap categories at the 2025 Grammys.

Needless to say, it's a favorite among fans. That doesn't mean Richman is willing to sing it on demand, however. Recently, streamer D Lou caught up with the hitmaker in the studio, and asked him to put on an impromptu performance.

Richman quickly made it clear that he was offended by the suggestion, calling D Lou out for what he thought was a rude request. "I ain't singing that sh*t, bro," he said. "What am I a dancing monkey? I don't even know you, bro."

"I'm not singing sh*t, chill out bro," he continued. "Have some respect ... I just met you, before you tell me to sing a song, talk to me like a real man. I don't give a f*ck about this streaming sh*t, bro."

Who Is D Lou?

D Lou pushed back, questioning why Richman was so upset by the request and asking "what's wrong" with him. Eventually, he clarified that he wasn't trying to be disrespectful, and stopped pressing the issue.

D Lou is a Twitch streamer known for his IRL streams, as well as a musical artist. His interaction with Richman has earned mixed reactions from social media users in the NFR Podcast's X replies. Some insist that it was rude of D Lou to shove a camera in the performer's face and start making demands. Others argue that Richman should have been more than willing to entertain his fans.

"I woulda said no too but he was dragging it," one user writes. "Streamer tried to be funny and it backfired," another claims. Someone else says, "Tommy richman needs a reality check [fist emoji] being a dickhead will only get you so far in life."

