Chris Brown has been through a lot over this last month or so, but he's been able to do what he loves. That is performing in front of tens of thousands of people every night. But like any celebrity, some fans will test their limits with how they can treat them.

This female fan learned that the hard way at Breezy's most recent show in Cardiff, UK. In footage caught by The Neighborhood Talk, the Virginia singer was in the middle of performing one of his biggest hits from the 2010s, "Turn Up the Music." But he was briefly interrupted by some sort of beverage being thrown at him.

He did wrap up the rest of the track it seems because the same clip cuts to Brown talking to audience about his no drinks onstage policy. "Do not throw any drinks on this motherf*cking stage. That's all I gotta say, alright?" he said fairly calmly.

In the middle of his warning, the woman who threw the drink at him screamed, "I'm sorry!" He appeared to acknowledge it, and you can tell he was frustrated despite the apology. But what's throwing fans off in the comments section is that she swears it wasn't on purpose.

The caption over the fan's video says, "Pov - you accidentally threw your drink on Chris Brown and he got you kicked out [weary face emoji]." Folks went off on her with one person writing, "What you mean HE got you kicked out. YOU got you kicked out." Another goes, "How was that an accident?! Don’t PMO on this Juneteenth weekend."

The video ends with her getting escorted out of the arena by security. It's unclear what her punishment will be going forward. But of course, that's if there will be one. This may be the extent of it, but who knows.

Brown is now a couple of weeks into his extensive Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which started on June 8. He will be done in the UK on July 5. The United States on July 30 with Miami being his first stop. The tour ends on October 8 in Washington D.C.