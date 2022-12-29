Just yesterday, we reported on how Gervonta Davis was arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to reports and accusations, Davis slapped a woman across the face which led to facial injuries. Additionally, there was a 911 call that made its way online, and it is fairly disturbing.

While at the jail in Broward County, Davis was hit with a charge of battery domestic violence. After a few hours, Davis was subsequently released from prison. It was an overall bad look for the boxing star who has been arrested for roughing up women in the past.

Gervonta Davis Responds

Following his release, Gervonta Davis went home and immediately sought to clear his name. As you will see in the Instagram post below, he explained how he is not capable of such aggression.

“DO NOT LET THESE PEOPLE MISGUIDE YOU ALL ON THIS BULLSH*T…THIS WAS JUSY YESTERDAY MOMENTS BEFORE ME AND MY CHILD MOTHER HAD ARGUMENT! WATCHING FROZEN WITH MY OLDEST DAUGHTER ..I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY MOTHER NOR MY [redacted] DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!” Davis wrote.

“IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG,” Davis added. “I DONT HAVE MEDIA TEAM, PR, GOOD LAWYER…spokesman nothing off that.. THATS THE ONLY REASON IM DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!”

Additionally, Davis has alleged that his accuser put baby poop on his toothbrushes. In the post from The Shade Room below, you can see what appears to be feces on three toothbrushes. It remains to be seen if it was his accuser who actually did this.

Clearly, Davis is upset with the arrest and the allegations that have been brought his way. Overall, this is still very much a developing story, and the legal system will ultimately determine what happened here.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

