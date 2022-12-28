Gervonta Davis was arrested and hit with a domestic violence battery charge last night in Broward County, Florida. As we reported just a few hours ago, this is very poor timing for the boxing star as he has a match on January 7th. This fight is slated to be against Hector Luis Garcia.

Subsequently, Davis has plans to fight Ryan Garcia later this year. However, none of that is actually going to happen if Davis faces harsh consequences for his alleged actions. According to TMZ, the altercation that led to his arrest was a very serious one.

Gervonta Davis is wrestled to the apron by Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis Accusations

In files from Florida police, it was revealed that Davis struck a woman in the face. He reportedly closed his fist and slapped the woman across the face. This led to an injury on the inside of her upper lip. As TMZ notes, this all took place yesterday afternoon in Parkland.

Following the altercation, the woman left the residence and called the police. Consequently, this led to Davis’ arrest. For now, Davis is still behind bars, although it is unknown if and when he will post bail. Needless to say, this is just an unfortunate situation all around.

Gervonta Davis celebrates after knocking out Rolando Romero with a left hook in the sixth round during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This continues to be a developing story that could have huge consequences for Davis’ upcoming boxing season. Either way, it is unfortunate that this happened and we hope the victim is okay.

