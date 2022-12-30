Gervonta Davis was accused of domestic violence just a few days ago. As we reported, Davis had been taken to a jail in Broward County on suspicion of domestic violence. Davis was subsequently charged with the alleged crime, and many were seeking answers.

Gervonta Davis enters the ring against Rolando Romero during their fight for Davis’ WBA World lightweight title at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Immediately after this went down, Davis was let go on bail. He eventually went home and attempted to clear his name. For instance, he spoke about how he would never put his hands on the mother of his children. Davis was very adamant about this, and overall, he was able to gain support from his fans.

Gervonta Davis To Seek Counseling

According to an Instagram story from Gervonta Davis’ baby mother Vanessa Posso, he never actually hurt anyone. Posso claims she made the call to the police during a heated verbal altercation. Needless to say, it seems as though Davis is innocent in all of this. However, it still remains to be seen what will happen with the charges.

Furthermore, Posso has stated that she and Davis will now be seeking counseling so they can properly co-parent their child. Overall, they don’t want to continue fighting like this as there is clearly some toxicity present. Hopefully, they are able to resolve this peacefully.

In addition to all of this, we reported yesterday on how Posso allegedly put feces on Davis’ toothbrushes. This was an incredibly disgusting act, and if true, is certainly a red flag. Davis appeared to be quite shaken up about this, just as any person would be.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the boxing world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments below.

