The Alchemist Has Jokes When Asked About Kendrick Lamar Using His Beat For “Meet The Grahams”

NBA Leather: Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Perform At O2 Academy Brixton
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: The Alchemist performs during NBA Leather Tour at O2 Academy Brixton on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
The Alchemist was unfazed.

The Alchemist says he didn’t have any issues with Kendrick Lamar using one of his beats for “Meet The Grahams.” The iconic producer discussed his reaction to the diss track during a Q&A with fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. When asked about the song, he downplayed the seriousness of the situation with jokes about Cap’n Crunch cereal.

Questlove made it known that you weren’t aware Kendrick was going to use your beat for meet the graham’s. Did it bother you that Kendrick did that?” one fan asked. “Was it okay with you that Questlove gave us that information?” In response, Alchemist explained: “Nah but I was extremely bothered and downright livid when I realized that all these years I did not know that Cap’n Crunch’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch.”

The Alchemist Performs At Rolling Loud In Los Angeles

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper/producer The Alchemist performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Lamar released “Meet The Grahams” back on Friday, May 3rd, immediately following the release of Drake’s song, “Family Matters.” On the song, he gets extremely personal with Drake while criticizing his relationship with several family members. He followed it up with the hit song, “Not Like Us,” the next day, before Drake eventually retaliated with “The Heart Part 6.” In the weeks since that chaotic weekend, both artists have been silent on the diss track front. Drake, however, just dropped the viral “Wah Gwan Delilah” with Snowd4y. 

The Alchemist Answers Questions From Fans

Check out The Alchemist’s tweet regarding his response to “Meet The Grahams” above. He isn't the only iconic producer Lamar worked with during the feud. For "Not Like Us," he teamed up with Mustard as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar as well as The Alchemist on HotNewHipHop.

