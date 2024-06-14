The Alchemist Brings Spooky Vibes To The Club By Playing Kendrick Lamar "Meet The Grahams" Beat: Watch

NBA Leather: Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt Perform At O2 Academy Brixton
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: The Alchemist performs during NBA Leather Tour at O2 Academy Brixton on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
The Alchemist cooked up one of the best beats of the year.

The Alchemist is one of the best producers in the history of hip-hop. Overall, he has delivered some classic songs, and there are fans out there who believe his catalog can not be beaten. While The Alchemist has remained extremely active this year, fans mostly have his "Meet The Grahams" beat on their minds. Although it is unknown when he cooked up this beat, it is very well known that this is the track that helped Kendrick defeat Drake.

It's a skeletal beat that contains some dark piano keys and some drums that help divide up each verse. The loop is haunting and when you combine it with the lyrical content of "Meet The Grahams," you end up with one of the scariest tracks to ever grace a rap beef. Well, while out in LA, The Alchemist was doing a set, and he opted to play the now-infamous beat. Of course, this isn't exactly the perfect club song. Consequently, The Alchemist played the beat without any vocals on top of it.

The Alchemist Supports His Creation

Ultimately, the crowd seemed to enjoy the display, and for good reason. At the end of the day, this is a beat that is always going to evoke some sort of reaction or emotion. Furthermore, it is already iconic, and it hasn't even been out for more than a month and a half. If anything, this has proven that the Kendrick and Drake beef is one of those once-in-a-lifetime events that fans will forever remember fondly.

Let us know what you think of The Alchemist and his beat for "Meet The Grahams," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the most haunting beats in the history of rap beef? How did you feel about the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as a whole? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

