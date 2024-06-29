The Alchemist Predicts That Kendrick Lamar Will Drop An Album In 2024

The producer has a gut feeling.

The Alchemist is immortalized in rap battle history. He provided the beat for Kendrick Lamar's "Meet the Grahams," one of the most chilling disses ever recorded. He didn't realize it would be a diss when he first made the beat, but that's irrelevant now. The Alchemist is team Kendrick Lamar. It's this association that led TMZ to question the producer about Dot's upcoming release schedule. The outlet wanted to know if The Alchemist had the inside scoop on a secret album.

The Alchemist started his interaction by showing love to Lamar. He also gave a shout out to the work of a fellow producer, DJ Mustard, on "Not Like Us." He described the diss as a "big record" worthy of number one single status. Alc then addressed the possibility of Lamar dropping a new album. "I think he's gonna drop an album this year," he asserted. The Alchemist made it clear that Lamar won the beef, and doesn't have to drop, but has a good feeling. "I don't think he has to," the producer explained. "I think he will, just cuse he can." TMZ asked The Alchemist whether he has more beats to give to Dot, and he made it clear that he did. He then pointed at his car and said: "I got some records in this car, I'm about to send them as soon as I get home."

Read More: The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 Collaboration Coming This June

The Alchemist Plans On Sending Multiple Beats To K. Dot

The Alchemist and Kendrick Lamar have been collaborating since 2017. The former produced "The Heart Part IV" and the song "FEAR" off Lamar's album DAMN. The two legends also linked up for the song "We Cry Together" off 2022's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The Alchemist has always spoken highly of K. Dot and his recording process. He went as far as to say that working on "FEAR" helped him to deal with the passing of his father. "Having a beat on it was one of the only good things that happened during that time that brought me back to life," the producer wrote on Instagram in 2022. "I remember thanking Dot & telling him that he helped me in more ways than he could imagine."