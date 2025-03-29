Playboi Carti Holds Onto Billboard No. 1 Spot With Second Week Sales Projections For "MUSIC"

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Playboi Carti performs during the 2024 Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
If Playboi Carti wasn't just trolling, then he might reward fans with even more new music very soon to celebrate this success.

Playboi Carti just assisted NAV on his new album cut "UNLIMITED," which is a word many die-hards might use to glamorize the extent of his reach these days. His new album MUSIC continues to dominate current hip-hop conversations, and this gargantuan project will clearly keep its legs for the rest of the year. According to second week sales projections provided by HITS Daily Double, the long-awaited LP will move 130K units, landing it another No. 1 spot. It already debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart last week, and if these projections are accurate, it will mark King Vamp's longest run at the top yet.

This is very exciting news for people who keep up with Playboi Carti's many social media teases, as he wants to drop another album BABY BOI at some point in the future. With his track record in mind, we expect it to come out in 2032. Jokes aside, we have no other details around this next project beyond the Atlanta creative's promises to reward fans for running MUSIC up as much as they have. But again, we know not to take his promises very seriously.

Playboi Carti Deluxe

Also, there's a good chance that the Opium boss already gave his supporters their reward. Playboi Carti's expanded MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT deluxe included the new cut "FOMDJ" and long-awaited streaming releases of "DIFFERENT DAY," "BACKR00MS" with Travis Scott, and "2024," which is just too ironic. Maybe that's what he referred to with all these new music teases, but obviously fans hope BABY BOI is actually a reality. Either way, they have plenty of new material to bump in the meantime. The only question is whether or not that hardcore fandom will sustain these staggering commercial performances on their own or if the industry will double down.

Sadly, Playboi Carti has more important things on his mind these days, such as the tragic and shocking loss of a massive inspiration, the one and only Young Scooter. He paid tribute to the Atlanta trailblazer on social media. At least the success of MUSIC and its celebration of the city's culture and musical history provides community during this difficult time.

