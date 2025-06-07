Tha Carter VI took seven years to follow up its previous installment, and Lil Wayne sounds quite reflective in a few moments as a result. One lyrical detail that warmed fans' hearts, whether or not they liked the project, appears on the track "Rari" featuring his son Kameron Carter.

As reported by Complex, Weezy rapped about the youngest son of Lauren London and the late Nipsey Hussle, eight-year-old Kross Asghedom. Wayne shares 15-year-old Kameron with London, so that's what makes this a particularly special mention and song on this tracklist.

"From me to Nipsey, I love Kross like I love Kameron, n***a / We family, n***a, Weezy F. for fine and dandy, n***a, been balling," the New Orleans legend rapped on his divisive new album. Of course, this is far from the first time Tunechi has talked about these connections.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Lil Wayne Kids

On Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All The Smoke podcast in 2023, he saw a portrait of Nip on the wall and called Kameron on FaceTime to see if Kross was awake to show him the portrait. Three years prior, Wayne told Fat Joe on Instagram Live that Kameron became the "man of the damn house" after the Crenshaw legend's tragic passing.

"He took that driver's seat and he gone. I can't even see him no more he's so far up the highway," Lil Wayne said of his son.

"On the night of April 2nd, I had a dream I was in a paradise," Kameron said at Nipsey Hussle's celebration of life. "I was in paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias [Nip's real name] popped up right behind me. He said, 'Waddup, killa,' cause that's my nickname to him. I turned around and I yelled his name and I gave him a hug. Shortly, he was gone but it was still cool, I guess. I told my mom about the dream and after I told her, I was thinking about it and I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise."