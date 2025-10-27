Prosecutors played Yungeen Ace’s iconic track, “Who I Smoke,” in the courtroom during Alicia Andrews’ trial regarding the death of Foolio. A clip of them doing so has been circulating on social media, as Andrews continues to maintain her innocence in the killing. Authorities have charged her with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the courtroom hearing the viral song from 2021 on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. “Ik they was turnt up in the court room,” one user wrote. Another added: “Im sorry but this sh*t is hilarious.” It's unclear exactly why they played the song, but prosecutors have been trying to tie the killing to an ongoing gang war.

Alicia Andrews Trial

Prosecutors claim Andrews was involved the plot to murder Foolio, alleging that she and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, acted as lookouts and stalked him. The defense, on the other hand, is arguing that she knew nothing of the plan and was merely tagging along with her boyfriend.

“There was no evidence whatsoever that Alicia Andrews killed Charles Jones,” Defense attorney Life Malcolm said, as caught by Tampa Bay Times. “No evidence whatsoever that Alicia Andrews wanted Charles Jones dead. No evidence whatsoever that Alicia Andrews did anything to help that group of men kill Charles Jones. You are not here to deliver a verdict. You are here to right a wrong.”

Andrews is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison. As the only defendant not facing the death penalty, her trial is occurring separately from the rest of the defendants.

As for Yungeen Ace’s "Who I Smoke," the song features a prominent sample of Vanessa Carlton’s pop single “A Thousand Miles," which helped it go viral in 2021. In addition to Yungeen Ace, the track is by Spinabenz, and FastMoney Goon and features Whoppa Wit Da Choppa.