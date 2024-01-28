Joe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Took Shots At Him On "HISS"

Apparently, the media personality thinks that a particular Meg line about people dancing and making R. Kelly go viral is about him.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 18, 2016

Megan Thee Stallion just lit the rap world on fire with her new single "HISS," although a lot of that conversation owes itself to her beef with Nicki Minaj. That's going to ramp up soon in a big way, but it wasn't the only diss to another individual that her new single seemed to include. However, we've also seen a lot of other people in the culture connect themselves to this new song in unexpected ways. Unfortunately for these folks, some instances are a case of making mountains out of molehills; in other words, wrongly assuming that the Houston MC is speaking on them. Moreover, the latest person in the court of public opinion on this is Joe Budden, who theorized on his podcast that she sent shots at his cohorts.

"Like, I'ma give Meg a little more -– 'cause she dissed us on that s**t." Joe Budden expressed. "Listen, I've been scraping my head all morning trying to figure out who been dancing to R. Kelly recently. And then it hit me like a bag of bricks. Well, my girl told me. That was us!" "Everybody was trying to figure it out," Melyssa Ford exclaimed. "Alright, don't quote me, but I think that she's dissing us!" Budden concluded.

Megan Thee Stallion Shaded The Joe Budden Podcast, Co-Hosts Theorize: Watch

However, there's a little more nuance than that. We don't know specifically what this R. Kelly reference is about, and Joe Budden suggested that it was a specific shot at one of his co-hosts. Whether Megan Thee Stallion intended to shade anyone on this podcast or not, it's definitely aimed at someone in the rap or media space. Still, it could just as easily be a shot at Tory Lanez, or any other of the more apparent disses on the record.

Meanwhile, this is ironic considering the Slaughterhouse rapper's praise of Meg's previous single, "Cobra." "Meg, yo! I ain’t gon’ lie to you. You absolutely went cr*zy on this," he remarked on his podcast. "A n***a hate on this, he hatin'. If you don’t like this, you hatin’." For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden and Megan Thee Stallion, stay posted on HNHH.

