Drake Says "Free Tory Lanez" &"Free Lil Durk" During DRIZZMAS Livestream With Adin Ross

Drake wants the bros free

Drake takes a moment to say, "Free Tory Lanez" and "Free Lil Durk" at the beginning of his DRIZZMAS livestream. Tory Lanez and Lil Durk face serious legal situations, with Lanez battling a shooting case and Durk battling two murder-for-hire cases. Drizzy acknowledged his collaborators with Adin Ross as they toast to the incarcerated with shots of tequila. Drake and Lil Durk collaborated on the 2020 hit "Laugh Now Cry Later." Drake and Lanez were former rivals before squashing the beef in 2017.

Drake's shout-out follows Tory Lanez's releasing a track, "Handling Business," earlier this month that goes at Kendrick Lamar. On the track, Lanez raps, "I have been praying and waiting for the day that people confront me the way he did, Drizzy." Drizzy's support for Lanez caused a beef with Megan Thee Stallion that she addressed on "HISS."

In his latest livestream, Drake had a super fun contest with tons of awesome prizes, like trips to see him perform in Australia, cash, cars, and even dream vacations, plus a signed photo. He kicked things off by reading the personal stories of the winners before announcing who won what. After that, he gave the winners a call to let them know about their prizes. There was a funny moment when Drake felt he looked like MMA legend Conor McGregor while watching a replay of the stream. When asked about his favorite UFC fighter, he made it clear he’s a huge fan of McGregor. On top of all that, Drake also teased his new cologne that’s coming soon.