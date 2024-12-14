Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 Issues Warning To Tory Lanez After Drake Support

BYCaroline Fisher1388 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez Performs At DAER Nightclub
DAVIE, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Tory Lanez performs onstage during Celebrity Sports Entertainment Presents Tory Lanez &amp; Jen Selter at DAER Nightclub on June 04, 2021 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez recently showed love to Drake on a new song with DDG.

Tory Lanez and Drake's relationship hasn't always been solid. Recently, however, the former decided to show the latter some love on DDG's new Handling Business EP. "I be up praying and waiting for the day that n***as come for me the way they did Drizzy / I got the card in the wallet, and big brodie's problems are my problems, so f**k how you feelin' about it / Brodie gone stand on his own, but 2024, it ain’t no fair ones in Toronto," he raps.

This resulted in mixed reactions among social media users, and many speculated that it was a reference to Drake's explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar. This is unconfirmed, but regardless, it earned a big response from one of the Compton rapper's affiliates. Hitta J3 shared his take on the song in a series of tweets posted yesterday (December 13), clowning Lanez, Drake, and DDG.

Read More: DDG Recruits Tory Lanez & Real Boston Richey For His "Handling Business" EP

Hitta J3 Claims Drake "Must Really Need Help" After Tory Lanez Nod

"Tory better chill out only person coming for him is the guard on that cell block nah but free that man," he began. "DDG seen me at rich the kid party & looked like he seen a ghost & I said wassup he act like he was legally blind." Hitta J3 didn't stop there, however. He went on to point out the lack of support Drake has received from industry peers in recent months. "The boy must really need help he got prisoners speaking up for him before his industry friends lol," he wrote. "N****s nice & we can't take a man serious in protective custody. I'm speaking my peace same way he played the record on his stream now what."

This isn't the first time Hitta J3 has thrown shade online either, as in September, he fired back amid threats from Top5. "Come find out then," he said, sharing a clip of Top5 getting pushed out of a Toronto restaurant. "This the tuff guy yall talking bout."

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Attorney Responds To Megan Thee Stallion’s New Milagro Gramz Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...