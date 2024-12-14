Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Hitta J3 Issues Warning To Tory Lanez After Drake Support

Tory Lanez recently showed love to Drake on a new song with DDG.

Tory Lanez and Drake's relationship hasn't always been solid. Recently, however, the former decided to show the latter some love on DDG's new Handling Business EP. "I be up praying and waiting for the day that n***as come for me the way they did Drizzy / I got the card in the wallet, and big brodie's problems are my problems, so f**k how you feelin' about it / Brodie gone stand on his own, but 2024, it ain’t no fair ones in Toronto," he raps.

This resulted in mixed reactions among social media users, and many speculated that it was a reference to Drake's explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar. This is unconfirmed, but regardless, it earned a big response from one of the Compton rapper's affiliates. Hitta J3 shared his take on the song in a series of tweets posted yesterday (December 13), clowning Lanez, Drake, and DDG.

Hitta J3 Claims Drake "Must Really Need Help" After Tory Lanez Nod

"Tory better chill out only person coming for him is the guard on that cell block nah but free that man," he began. "DDG seen me at rich the kid party & looked like he seen a ghost & I said wassup he act like he was legally blind." Hitta J3 didn't stop there, however. He went on to point out the lack of support Drake has received from industry peers in recent months. "The boy must really need help he got prisoners speaking up for him before his industry friends lol," he wrote. "N****s nice & we can't take a man serious in protective custody. I'm speaking my peace same way he played the record on his stream now what."