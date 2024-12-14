DDG Recruits Tory Lanez & Real Boston Richey For His "Handling Business" EP

This weekend has been another eventful one for DDG. Not everything has been peachy keen, though. The Michigan rapper and YouTuber has been tied up in some more controversy surrounding Halle Bailey, in part anyway. He appeared on plaqueboymax's livestream recently, and during their link-up, he was asked who his favorite ex-girlfriend was. They were doing a Q&A segment called "Dry Ones" where if you didn't answer your question, you would have to eat a biscuit. He decided to play along and say his best ex "besides family," meaning Halle Bailey, was a girl whose name started with a "K." However, only the latter part of his answer got clipped by gossip outlets and it led him to call them out for creating a false narrative.
So, yes, it's been another bump in the road for DDG, but he's looking to move past it all with some new music. This time around, he's here with HANDLING BUSINESS, a new four-track ep which includes a past release with Real Boston Richey, "WHAT U BAD FOR." It also contains the title track, featuring a fresh verse recorded by Tory Lanez from his prison cell. It's been the cut that's been the most talked about for that reason, but also because some of his bars on his fiery and candid verse. If you want a more in-depth breakdown of it, check out this link, and this one. Additionally, there's two moodier solo cuts "HANDS IN THE AIR" and "REASON." Hit up the streaming embeds below to see what DDG is putting down.
Read More: Jay-Z Seeks To Dismiss Sexual Assault Case After Accuser Admits To "Mistakes" In Her Story
Handling Business - DDG
Handling Business Tracklist:
- HANDLING BUSINESS (with Tory Lanez)
- HANDS IN THE AIR
- REASON
- WHAT U BAD FOR (feat. Real Boston Richey)
Read More: Tory Lanez Shares His Most Personal & Heartbreaking Track To Date In The "Lost Tapes" Series