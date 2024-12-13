Tory Lanez Reveals Surprising Regret In New Verse Aimed At Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner

His thoughts on his conviction land on wax once again.

Tory Lanez has been releasing a lot of music as part of his Lost Tapes series, but he's also even offered some verses from behind bars. Moreover, he recently featured on DDG's track "HANDLING BUSINESS," on which he made some pretty interesting remarks in the eyes of fans. "The only one thing I regret on that night, is jumping up outta the pool with Kylie," Tory raps on the cut, seemingly referencing the night of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, which took place outside of Kylie Jenner's party. The court convicted him of the crime, and although that saga is not over, he's also looking forward to moving past it.

Referencing the debacle on wax probably won't help much in that area, though. Regardless, there's so much going on that it probably wouldn't do much to stop the narrative even if it did outwardly ask to move past it. For example, Megan Thee Stallion recently accused Tory Lanez of conspiring with Milagro Gramz to spread misinformation about their case. "In one phone call, [Tory and his father] confidently asserted that [Megan] would be unable to prove that [Tory] paid Defendant for attacking [Megan]," her lawyers reportedly alleged.

Tory Lanez Speaks On Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner In New Song

However, it looks like Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz will have to mediate in order to resolve their legal issue regarding the Tory Lanez case, as the court ordered a compromise. "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs," Gramz's legal team alleged. "And also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit."